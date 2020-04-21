 Top
Coronavirus: Indian-Origin Doctor Is Honoured With A Parade For Her Commendable Service

We all pretty well know how the USA is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus is creating havoc in this developed country... As the Government has suggested all the people to stay safe at home, now the situation is slowly getting better. But to cope-up with the situation, it takes more than a month.

All the doctors in the USA are fighting with this disease by doing their best and one such Indian-Origin doctor who is considered as a superhero has received a rare honour by the people for his work.

Doctor Uma Madhusudan who works in South Windsor Hospital has received a parade in front of his house for his commendable job.

Here is the video… Take a look!

In this video, this Mysore-origin doctor is seen receiving a parade and salute for his extraordinary service in serving the Corona patients. In the clip, we can also witness people driving in cars and cheering this doctor. Even the Police cars and fire engines are also seen blaring the sirens. This is the gratitude of the people for his commendable work. Doctor Madhusudan is seen standing in front of his house and witnessing the parade along with waving the people in the parade.

This video is liked and shared by myriads of people… Twitterites has appreciated the efforts of people for showing gratitude to such a wonderful personality.

COVID-19 which is born in Wuhan, China is showing its prowess in many countries and is making the whole world bear a huge crisis!!!

