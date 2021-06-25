Covid-19 Delta Plus Variant: Get to Know its Symptoms, is Vaccination effective against it

Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a new mutant strain of the Delta Variant of Sars-Cov2. In technical terms, it is the next generation of SARS-COV-2. The above mutant was 1st detected in Europe in the month of March 2021 and it has come to light on June 13. Even though the investigation are going on, the experts are of the opinion that Delta Plus Variant has increased transmissibility.

What is known so far?

The new Delta Plus variant has been formed as a result of mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant.

• As this one is a new variant, its severity is not known.

• Delta Plus (AY.1) is also resistant to the monoclonal antibodies cocktail.

• The GISAID (global science initiative) have identified 63 genomes of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant along with the new K417.

• The mutation is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, it helps the virus enter as well as infect the human cell's

• One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 is characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation.

• According to Public Health England (PHE), Delta plus was present in nearing to 6 genomes from India as of 7th June.

• In India, the variant frequency is not much at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from varied nations such as America, Europe and Asia.

• During the late March, this year, the earliest sequence of this genome was found.

What are the symptoms?

As per the Zoe App in the UK, numerous people have reported symptoms such as

• Sore throat,

• Runny nose,

• Fever

• Headaches.

Is Covid-19 vaccine effective against Delta Plus?

According to medical Experts, that is of the opinion, that it is too early to predict the effectiveness of the existing vaccines on the new variant. A detailed study would be needed, to establish any effect of the mutant on the one's immune system. However, Union Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, has stated that both Indian vaccines, Covishield as well as Covaxin are effective against the Delta Variant.

There exist fear, that this new variant Delta Plus might spark the 3rd wave of Covid-19, but there is very low incidence of such cases, hence there is no certainity.