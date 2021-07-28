Covid-19 May Cause Male Infertility or Sexual dysfunction, whereas Vaccine do not

Covid-19 Vaccines do not cause erectile dysfunction and male infertility, contrary to the myths, which has been circulating in social media recently.



What is true?

The SARS-CoV-2, the above virus causes Covid-19, poses a real risk for both disorders.

On this subject, very little research has been done, as to how the virus or the vaccine does affect the male reproductive system. But as per the recent investigations by physicians as well as researchers at Miami University has shed new light on the above questions.

The team has discovered that, potentially far-reaching implications for men of different ages, which include both, younger and middle-aged men, who desire to, have children.

What the team did find?

The Reproductive Urology Program, director at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine stated, that we have analyzed the autopsy tissues of the testicles of 6 men, who have died due to Covid-19 infection.

Result, for one men, the covid-19 virus appeared in the tissues but whereas for three men, the sperm numbers were decreased.

Another patient, this one has survived the Covid-19, he ensured that, he got his testis biopsy about 3 months after his initial covid-19 infection has cleared up. The biopsy revealed that, the corona virus was present in his testicles..

We have discovered that Covid-19 affects the penis. While conducting the penile tissue analysis, from 2 men, who have got penile implants, revealed that the virus was present 7 to 9 months after their Covid-19 diagnosis. Both, men as well as men, have developed severe erectile dysfunction, probably the infection could have reduced the blood supply to the penis.

It has been found that, one of the men had only mild Covid-19 symptoms. The other individual's has been hospitalized. This suggests that those individuals having a relatively light case of the virus may experience severe erectile dysfunction after the recovery.

What is not surprising is, the finding, because the scientists are aware that, viruses might invade the testicles and it might affect the sperm production and fertility.

One such example is, the investigators are studying testes tissues of about 6 patients, who have died in the year 2006 due to SAR-CoV virus, it has been found that, all of these had widespread cell destruction, with few to no sperm.

It is also known that, both Mumps as well as Zika viruses can enter the testicles and it may cause inflammation. Nearing to 20% of men get infected with these viruses, would have impaired sperm production.

A New Study on Vaccine Safety

As per the additional research, it revealed that, a study of about 45 men has revealed that, both Pfizer and Moderna MRNA vaccines may appear to be safe, for the male reproductive system.

There is another reason for vaccinations, in order to preserve male fertility as well as sexual function.

The research is, only a first step, it helps in revealing as to how Covid-19 might affect male sexual health, the sample size, is small, studies must continue.

Still, all those men have been affected by Covid-19 and then later experienced pain, it is reasonable to consider that the virus has invaded testes tissue. Erectile dysfunction can be the result. Those individuals must see a urologist.

The research portrays an urgent public health message to the US, with regards to Covid-19 vaccines.

For the million men, belonging to America, they remain unvaccinated; hence one should consider the consequences if and when this highly aggressive virus finds you.

One reason, related to vaccine hesitancy, is the perception that, the Covid-19 shots might affect the male fertility, research reveals the opposite.

There exists no evidence, that the vaccine might harm a men's reproductive system. But, while ignoring the vaccine and at the same time contracting Covid-19 very well could.