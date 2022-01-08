Covid: No Need to Register, You Can Walk in from 10th January for 3rd shot

The 3 priority groups such as frontline workers, healthcare workers and 60 plus population having comorbidities, who are eligible for their 3rd precautionary dose, 39 weeks after getting their 2nd jab, can either book for an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination center, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

There is no need for new registration on CoWIN. Those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre," said a source in the ministry. "Online appointment facility will start from tomorrow (Saturday) evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10," said the source.

One need not register themselves on CoWin, all those who have taken 2 doses of Covid Vaccine can directly either take an appointment or they can walk in to any vaccination center, as per the sources in the Ministry. Online appointment facility would begin from Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment begins from Jan 10th.

Earlier this week, the Indian govt has stated that, the precautionary dose will be similar to the earlier 2 doses. The health Ministry has stated that, it is not mandatory for all those who have crossed 60 years to provide a prescription or medical certificate to prove co-morbidity for vaccination.

Our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on 25th December, has made announcement about the 3rd dose for the 3 categories starting from 10th January and vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years from 3rd January.

We find, the latest phase of vaccination comes at a time, wherein the nation has been witnessing a spike in the Covid-19 cases. As per the health Ministry, about 1,17,100 new cases and a positivity rate nearing to 7.74% were reported on Friday, taking the nation's active case load to 3,71,363.

Meanwhile, we find the health Ministry has stated that, India's vaccination coverage has crossed around 150 crore doses on Friday. This one, is definitely a landmark achievement, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed about 150 crore. Above 81 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination Tally is expected to increase with the compilation of their final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry stated in a statement.

P. M. Modi in his tweet, has said, the country vaccination drive help save many lives. At the same time, let us all follow the Covid-19 related protocol.

P.M. in his tweet, also stated, our nation, India has been grateful to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators as well as healthcare workers, who help vaccinate the people. I urge everyone who is eligible to get their shots, lets fight Covid-19 together.