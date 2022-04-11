Doctors And NGOs Turned Into Saviour For Six-Year Old Child

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) and doctors from a government hospital teamed up to protect the life of a six-year-old kid who had congenital cardiac disease and needed surgery to implant a pacemaker right away.



Dizziness, frequent blackouts, and shortness of breath were among the symptoms the child was facing. However, the parents of the child were factory workers in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh and were referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Child Health in Noida for treatment.

The doctors opted to give the six-year-old a pacemaker. The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram covered the costs of the surgery because the youngster hailed from a low-income family. A pacemaker, on the other hand, costs 1.25 lakhs and is not covered by the plan.

Mahakal Maharaj Seva Mandir Trust, a Noida-based NGO, quickly stepped in and gave 90,000 for the boy's further healthcare treatment. The remaining 35,000 was contributed by the hospital's doctors. On March 28, the child had surgery and was shortly discharged following a few follow-up tests.

According to Dr Mukesh Kumawat, the leader of the PGICH cardiac surgery team, the pacemaker was required for the boy's healthy life and normal heart rhythm. As a result, the hospital's top executives considered obtaining the pacemaker through contributions. The boy's parents expressed their gratitude to the doctors and the NGO for their assistance.

Furthermore, the members of the Trust stated that they were working to improve job possibilities for the boy's parents. The PGICH's director professor, Ajay Singh, said the hospital wanted to do more such surgeries in the coming months because the paediatric cardiac sciences department was receiving more challenging cases.