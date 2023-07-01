Dr Reema Nadig, Co-Founder and COO, KITES Senior Care, Doctor's Day 2023

“India is projected to have a staggering explosion of about 192 million elderly population by 2030! This underscores the critical need to address the shortage of trained and experienced geriatricians in our country. Presently, higher education for geriatrics is almost non-existent in India. Therefore, it is imperative that we appeal to the authorities to take swift action in increasing the number of postgraduate admissions for geriatrics across the country.

This preemptive step is essential to prepare for the impending surge in demand for senior care services in the coming years. Additionally, I would like to encourage young doctors to embrace the field of geriatrics and contribute their expertise to meet the ever-growing needs of senior care in India. By choosing geriatrics as their specialization, these dedicated professionals can make each individual's journey through old age characterized by dignity, comfort, and access to quality healthcare.“

