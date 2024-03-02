Get Salt Savvy

Did you know that one’s daily salt intake should be no more than 3/4 to 1 teaspoon a day! How much do you consume? Excess salt can lead to water retention, high blood pressure, kidney issues and increases the risk of heart disease and stomach cancer. Our body does need a little bit of salt for optimum nerve and muscle function, but overdoing it can be detrimental. So read on to find out ways to reduce your daily salt intake…

1. Use rock salt or Himalayan salt

This, too, must be used in moderation. Its benefits are that it may provide trace minerals, but could be lacking in iodine. Sea salt contains iodine but may contain contaminants and microplastics, and regular iodised table salt can be helpful but can contain microplastics and the iodine tends to raise the blood pressure so it should be eaten in moderation.

2. Stop buying packaged & processed foods

Since salt is both addictive and a natural preservative, most packaged foods contain salt. Canned foods are laden with salt. By eating salty foods, our tastebuds end up requiring more salt, so it’s best to avoid these altogether.

3. Learn to make home-made snacks & sauces

This doesn’t take time and goes a long way in reducing your salt intake. Have raw or soaked peanuts instead of the roasted and salted ones. Be aware.

4. Reduce eating out

Most restaurants use readymade sauces and packaged foods which top up the salt meter.

5. Have more fruits & salads

They contain potassium which help counter the effects of sodium.

6. Use salt alternatives

Freshly ground black pepper, lemon juice, herbs can add such good flavour to your meals that you may not even need the salt!

7. Skip adding salt when boiling rice, pasta or steaming vegetables

Skipping salt when boiling rice, pasta, or steaming vegetables can reduce sodium intake without compromising taste, especially when seasoning can be added later.

8. Reduce the number of your meals in a day

Most dishes on your table will contain salt. Have smoothies and fruits for breakfast or snacks, and automatically you will be consuming less salt. Also reduce the number of dishes you make during lunch and dinner.

9. Don’t keep salt on the table!

Avoiding keeping salt on the table helps regulate sodium intake and encourages mindful seasoning during cooking.

10. Hang in there

It takes about 6 to 8 weeks to get into the habit of having food with less salt. But once you cross over, you will find the basic potato chips too salty too!