Gynaecological problems in women at different stages of life

Every woman suffers from gynaecological disorders at some point in her life. Gynaecological disorders affect the female reproductive system (uterus, tubes, ovaries and external genitalia). These problems should not be neglected as they may affect their fertility and health.

Common gynaecological problems with which patients present in my OP are

In the young /Adolescent group- Not attaining menarche till 15-16 years, or some having precocious puberty (periods before nine years ), irregular periods / PCOD. Abnormal uterine bleeding, and severe dysmenorrhoea.

Reproductive age group (20-45 years) –Infertility, pregnancy-related problems like recurrent pregnancy loss, PIH , diabetes, anaemia, fibroid uterus, endometriosis, PID –pelvic inflammatory disease , abnormal white discharge, heavy or irregular periods.

Older Age group (>45 years) –Abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, vaginitis, menopause-related problems, and gynaecological cancers.

Women, in general, tend to neglect their health issues due to various reasons (social and financial problems ) and primarily due to a lack of awareness.

Most patients who come to my OP belong to the reproductive age group with problems of irregular periods / PCOD , and infertility. Other than medications, the best treatment Advice will be lifestyle modification i.e reducing stress, having healthy diet, and, if the patient is overweight, to loose at least 2-3 per cent of their body weight.

Special interest in dealing with high risk obstetrics and performing laparoscopic (Minimally Invasive )surgeries. Nowadays many major gynecology surgeries can be performed laparoscopically. Advantages are minimal cut, less post-op pain, less blood loss, faster recovery; patient can be sent home the same day or the next. Because of these advantages, most patients prefer minimally invasive surgeries.

On the occasion of Women's Day , I wish every one of you a Happy omens Day, and please be aware of all the gynaecological problems which can affect you, your friends and your dear ones . Most of the gynaecological problems can be treated provided you are familiar and seek the help of a gynaecologist early.

Free Women Health Camp at Dr Swapna's Clinic, Narsingi

• Normal and high risk pregnancy checkups and delivery

• Recurrent pregnancy loss (patients with more than 2 abortions)

• Medical problems in pregnancy like anemia, hypertensions, diabetes, thyroid disorders

• Twin pregnancy, breech presentation, low lying placenta, oligohydramnios etc

• Gynaecological problems like abnormal heavy bleeding, severs pain during periods, fibroid uterus, adenomyosis, prolapsed uterus, white discharge, cancer cervix and endometrial cancer. etc

• Adolescent gynaec problems-PCOD

• Infertility treatment-IUI

• Menopause related issues

• Laparoscopic surgeri2es-For ovarian cysts, lap hysterectomy, lap tubectomy

• Vaccination during pregnancy and cervical cancer Hpv Vaccine

(Dr R Swapna, MBBS,MS,FICOG, FMAS, Consultant Obstetrician Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Infertility Specialist), PH: 9666540234