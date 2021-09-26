How healing with spirituality impacts your mental wellness

Spiritual healing is an ancient concept that has its adherents with the Bible. However, in recent years spiritual healing has witnessed immense popularity in various parts and corners of the world. Spiritual healers believe that the therapeutic effect results from the channeling of healing "energy" from an assumed source via the healer to the patient. The central claim of healers is that they promote or facilitate self-healing in the patient and inspire a warm and positive light on its mention. It additionally gives a sense of relaxation and lightness, like everything in life is right, and that the hardships are finally over. However, the feeling it inspires is not necessarily true to or applicable in the practical process of healing.



In reality, the process of healing is often confusing and hard. Sometimes, it may even feel like one's world is coming apart. In such a circumstance, it is easy to get hopeless and feel like giving up. However, one must remember that sometimes the world as we know it has to come apart to broaden our horizons and introduce us to a new, bigger, and better world. And in order to be a part of this improved horizon, we have to go through a difficult journey.

Some of the methods that can be used to heal your energy are listed as follows-

Psychological therapy



It involves bringing out pent-up emotions and negative energies through dialogue. Sometimes, emotions and energies that are not suitably processed embed themself in a person's mind and body. These repressed sentiments, if not treated, can manifest themselves into physical as well as mental problems. Through open dialogue in psychological therapy, these feelings can be surfaced and brought out into the open. Once out, all physical and mental issues created by these negative emotions/energy heal independently.

Spirituality



Almost everybody has their personalised meaning associated with the word spirituality. In a broader sense, it means being connected to the human spirit. The path of spirituality is tedious and long but once found, it can spell drastic changes in one's mental health. Spirituality allows a person to feel a sense of purpose, hope, and faith, which has massive impacts on calming anxiety and depression that are often characterised by the lack of these feelings. It can also contribute significantly towards improving the self-image and confidence of a person.

Mindfulness



Mindfulness refers to being fully present, physically and mentally, in the present moment. Simple as it sounds, it is actually quite a task for most people in today's stressful times. Mindfulness, by bringing all of our attention to simply being in the present, saves us a lot of stress and anxiety. With the reduction in levels of stress and anxiety, both physical, and mental health of an individual improves.

Yoga and meditation



Yoga and meditation are some of the oldest and most popular means to achieve peace and wellness. By making one be present in their body and mind, yoga and meditation help promote mindfulness. Additionally, most practices of yoga and meditation involve breathwork which can help refresh the mind and alleviate stress and tension. The benefits of these practices are endless and include better sleep, a calmer outlook, and reduced measures of mental illnesses.

Pranic Healing offers a specialised technique called Pranic Psychotherapy to deal with mental and emotional health. It is based on the premise that psychological ailments are basically the result of accumulation of negative thoughts, emotions and traumatic experiences, which are lodged in the Auras and Chakras. Pranic Psychotherapy offers the tools to quickly and safely release these crippling energetic patterns. The result will be peaceful emotions, harmonizing relationships, positive thinking patterns and good self-esteem.

Pranic Psychotherapy gives knowledge and tools to deal with mental and emotional issues such as stress, depression, phobia and anger. It teaches how to cleanse and heal chakras (aka the energy centres in the body), purge negative thoughts and repair the cracks in one's aura.

(The writer is a certified pranic healer and trainer, founder of Ojas)