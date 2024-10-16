How Menopause Can Impact Bone & Heart Health: Here’s What You Need to Know?

Even though all women go through menopause at some stage in their lives, not many of them truly understand its impact on their health and well-being. It is a condition that isn’t spoken much about which makes it difficult for women to be prepared for this next chapter in their lives. Menopause can stir up various feelings. For some, it’s the feeling of relief over no longer experiencing period cramps, and a sense of self-discovery and curiosity for what’s next. But what’s important to understand is that this phase also brings with it changes to a woman’s body and a drop in estrogen levels.

Due to these changes, women need to be aware of the common health conditions that can happen post menopause. Dr. Meeta Singh, Director & Chief Consultant, Tanvir Hospital, Hyderabad, said, “Studies based on women undergoing menopause in India found that the most commonly reported symptoms include hot flashes & night sweats along with other symptoms like sleep disturbances, anxiety, irritability, joint pain, and vaginal dryness. In a study conducted by the Indian Menopause Society, the incidence of these symptoms was found to be 75%. While awareness around these symptoms is growing slowly, and we can assume that far fewer understand its impact on overall health, but there is still a growing need for more people to know the common conditions post menopause. Women may be at a greater risk of osteoporosis, heart disease, and muscle mass loss, largely due to reduced estrogen. Understanding the impact of menopause on bone and heart health can help them to prevent, recognize, or address them early on.”

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India commented, “It’s important to help women understand the impact of menopause on bone and heart health. As per a survey by Abbott & Ipsos, 82% people believe that menopause affects a woman’s personal well-being. This makes it increasingly important to help women prioritize their health, during menopause and beyond.”

The most common condition post menopause is osteoporosis, which affects one in three women over the age of 50 years. This is due to reduced levels of estrogen, resulting in bone loss and lowered mass, which makes them fragile and at a greater risk of breaking. Today, roughly 61 million people in India live with osteoporosis, and 80% of them are women. Osteoporosis is often a ‘silent condition’ with no visible symptoms until there is a fracture. At times, there may be height loss, which can be accompanied by back pain or a curved back. Injuries relating to osteoporosis may be serious and cause pain and long-term disability. Checking in with your doctor and understanding your risk factors can be vital. To strengthen your bones, some lifestyle steps you can consider include exercising frequently, having a healthy diet consisting of fruit, vegetables, and rich in calcium and Vitamin D, avoiding smoking, and cutting down on alcohol.

Women post menopause are also at a risk of losing muscle mass, which is vital for mobility, balance, and strength as they age. The loss of muscle mass, or sarcopenia, is accelerated in women, happening nearly a decade earlier than for men due to menopause. This comes with its own set of complications such as weight gain and makes simple tasks like climbing stairs more challenging. Watch for fatigue and a drop in energy, as warning signs to consult a doctor. You can also proactively take steps to enhance muscle mass like – lifting weights for strength training, opting for full-body exercises that work several muscles, eating nutritious food, and getting good quality sleep.

With the onset of menopause, the risk of heart disease also increases. This is because estrogen deficiency may lead to changes in lipid levels such as increase in cholesterol. Menopause-related hot flashes and night sweats can result in a greater risk for high blood pressure and other cardiovascular related risk factors. In addition, women who experience natural menopause at a later age have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Factors that may lead to early start of menopause include worse cardiovascular health during reproductive years, smoking and possibly genetics. Research also shows depression during the menopause transition can lead to higher risk of cardiovascular disease. It’s important to find ways to cope – whether with counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy, or mindfulness methods, all while relying on social support.

To summarize, as women age, it’s important for them to get regular check-ups and screen for health conditions most common post menopause. By knowing what signs to look out for, you and your loved ones can better navigate life beyond menopause and embrace the next chapter of your life with ease.