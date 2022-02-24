How you can improve your Gut Health?

As per the reports based on scientific studies, Covid-19 would get severe as the immune system goes into an excessive overdrive, adversely affecting the gut health of the patients and also lowering the existence of good bacteria in the human body.



What is gut health?

Gut health refers to balance of microorganism, which live in the digestive tract. Maintaining the right balance of these micro-organism is a significant in living a wholesome life and reinforcing physical and mental health. When one has superior gut health can ensure stronger immunity. So you are strong as your gut.

Given below are few ways, wherein you can strengthen your gut health, if one has been hit by covid-19 or if someone is constantly suffering from Acidity, bloating and constipation. Those who manage to dodge the virus so far, they can adopt some of these ways to continue living covid-free.

Probiotic and prebiotic foods: we must try to make up real food with food supplements, this one is the new mantra among the fitness enthusiasts. Fermented foods are a good source of probiotics. Few of these include idli, dosa, home-set curd, home-made buttermilk, akhuni, dhokla, home-set shrikand. All of these, are easy to prepare. Prebiotic foods include kichdi, curd rice garlic, bananas, onions and whole grains are essential to introduce good bacteria in our system.

Self-medication: while the antibiotics are helpful in combating viruses and infections in the body, over the counter buying the medicines, especially antibiotics can do more harm rather than good to the human body. Antibiotics flush out the good bacteria along with the driving the toxins away from the body.

Exercise/yoga: Few yoga postures such as Balasana(child's pose) help in relieving physical stress as well as calming the mind. It is done by sitting down on the heels and bending the lower hip region, along with extending the arms straight ahead. Another one is, Trikonasana or the Triangle Pose is beneficial to the abdominal area, help in stimulating the appetite as well as improve the digestive system. It is done by standing with both legs wide apart and then turning the body towards the right side and done by standing with both legs wide apart and then turning the body towards the right side and bending on the same end with the other hand above in the air.

Adequate rest and active lifestyle :Hectic lifestyle seldom offers us the opportunity to rest adequately, especially when in need. One of the useful tips would include get bedtime close to 11.00pm. adding to "sitting is the new smoking". A mere 20 minutes of exercise for 5 days a week would provide excellent results.

Refrain from artificial sugars: Frequent consumption of processed foods cause dysbiosis imbalance of gut microbes. Dysbiosis may further lead to acidity/frequent bloating post a meal or even sugar craving, which is an indicate of nutritional deficiencies. Hence, one should include vegetable-based chutney with lunch or consumption of one teaspoon of home-made ghee with rotis or you can have a tsp of ghee and jaggery, even this will do wonders after lunch, sugar spikes and acidity/bloating after meals.