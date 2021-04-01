Hyderabad: Dialysis patients can safely take Covid jab

: NephroPlus, a leading dialysis care network, is organising a national education drive on Covid-19 vaccination for dialysis patients across their centers.

Dialysis patients are at very high risk of getting affected with COVID-19, as they have very low immunity as compared to healthy individuals. As per a recent manuscript that is being published in the upcoming edition of the reputed International Journal, 'Kidney International Reports,' Covid prevalence among dialysis patients is about 20 times higher than the healthy population.

Around 99% of patients who were admitted to the hospital had to stay for a minimum of 12 days. Mortality amongst those infected was about 23%, and mortality among those below 55 years of age was 3 times higher than those below 30 years.

Vikram Vuppala, founder and CEO of NephroPlus, said, "Dialysis patients are highly immune-compromised which means their immunity levels are much poorer than the healthy population. Also, they have to visit a dialysis center three times a week, which puts them at a high risk of contracting novel Coronavirus. This means that we really need to work hard to get most of them vaccinated as soon as possible.

We at NephroPlus are looking forward to this drive, as we want to build awareness amongst our Guests and other dialysis patients, address their concerns and help them register for vaccination as soon as possible". Kamal D Shah, Co-Founder & Director of Guest Services, NephroPlus, said, "it is our job to make efforts to build awareness and get more people to take the vaccine. Through this initiative, NephroPlus hopes to ease their lives by taking the first step towards a safer future."