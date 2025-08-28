In a first, Army Hospital R&R achieves laser eye surgery milestone

New Delhi: The Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) on Friday became the first government institute in India and the second in South Asia to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery using the state-of-the-art ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, said an official.

Calling it a breakthrough for military medical care, the official said, the achievement marks the Ophthalmology Department’s successful entry into the frontier of robotic, bladeless, and computer-guided eye surgery with its first-ever Femto-second Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS).

An official statement issued by the Defence Ministry said that the procedure was conducted by Brigadier S.K. Mishra on a 61-year-old patient, said the official in a statement.

While conventional surgery remains effective, FLACS represents a major technological advancement, as the femtosecond laser automates critical steps of the procedure including corneal incisions, capsulotomy, and cataract fragmentation with micron-level precision, said the official statement.

The integration of this cutting-edge technology at AHRR underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, safe, and effective healthcare for its personnel and their families, said the statement.

FLACS ensures both precision and optimal outcomes, critical in military medicine, it said.

The facility also aims to offer cutting-edge eye care services, enhancing the hospital’s capabilities in treating a wide range of ocular conditions.

On Wednesday, the Department of Ophthalmology at AHRR performed a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using a 3D microscope -- a first and a unique milestone for the Armed Forces.

“The three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma, and retinal issues,” according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

“This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display,” it added.

Potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations, and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores.

Under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the Department of Ophthalmology at AHRR continues to strengthen its legacy of clinical excellence and innovation in eye care, it said.

Earlier this year, the Armed Forces Medical Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to improve the mental well-being of the Defence personnel.

The MoU aimed to foster collaborative research and training to enhance mental health support and care for the armed forces.

The collaboration between AFMS and NIMHANS focused on strengthening mental health services and conducting specialised training for medical personnel.

The key objectives of the MoU included collaborative research, faculty exchange, and academic activities. NIMHANS, with its expertise in neuropsychiatry, will provide help in research on advanced psychiatric care and support to military personnel, addressing common issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression.

It also aimed to develop innovative programmes to address the mental health issues faced by soldiers, sailors, airmen, their families, and dependants, the Ministry said.



