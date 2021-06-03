Jab you take in your arm

The concerns over vaccination were much more than Covid-19 itself. As the virus infection has thrown life out of gear, the nation is in the midst of vaccination drives. Initially, people had several doubts over vaccination. As the vaccination programmes picked up across the nation, people are willing to take the jab. Among various other concerns, it is the pain in the arm where the vaccine is injected. Dr Anoop Agrawal , Interventional Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, explains various aspects of pain in the arm to Vijay Kumar.

After Covid vaccination, how long does muscle pain in the arm persist?

The arm pain post-vaccination typically starts the next day and may last for up to 2-3 days.

If the pain continues to persist for long, what should one do?

Arm pain should not persist beyond 7 days. If it does, you should take the opinion of your doctor. You should seek medical help sooner if you notice any swelling, redness, discharge etc. at the injection site. Any weakness of the arm, or tingling sensation should also prompt a visit to the doctor.

What do you suggest as medication for persisting pain?

Pain persisting for 2-3 days can be treated with paracetamol. If it continues to bother even with paracetamol, a short course of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents like ibuprofen, naproxen etc. can also be taken. You can also apply a cold pack to the injection site.

Are there any exercises one can do at home to reduce pain?

There is no particular exercise regimen defined to reduce vaccine-related arm pain. It is generally advisable to give your arm some rest if it is sore after vaccination. For the same reason, it is recommended that you take the vaccine in the non-dominant arm.

Can the second dose be taken in the same arm if the pain still persists?

No. If the arm pain is persisting by the time you are scheduled for the next dose, you should definitely seek medical help. In a rare scenario where you do have persistent arm pain and your doctor determines that there is no major issue going on, it is reasonable to get vaccinated in the other arm.