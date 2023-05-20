Learn to prepare Jasmine infused Water: Traditional Thai drink

Jasmine infused water is very simple drink, yet it is very refreshing. The fragrance is so good, your guest would love it, when you offer this drink to them. You can also put in a nice glass bottle and bring it to a get-together or give it to people as a gift on special occasions.

Jasmine infused water is a traditional thai drink, but many nations might have started infusing water long before infused water became a hit. We find, people infuse water with fragrant edible flowers these days. But fruit infused water or tea is just as popular, if not more.

Jasmine-infused water is water with jasmine flowers in it. It has got very pleasant scent and it is usually served in aluminium water bowls in the past. Although traditionally thai and extremely easy to make, today, you wont see that many people drink or serve jasmine-infused water in real life. However, there may still be very few thai restaurants that entertain their customers with this. Many people who still drink it tend to grow the flowers and make this drink themselves.

Back when we did not have running water or refrigerators, thai people would store rainwater in huge earthen water jars to drink. People would wait until the rain had washed away the dust on the roof and then started storing rainwater. Then, they would use alum to help purify it. Sounds worrying, rainwater is perfectly fine to drink then, and the fact that those jars were earthen meant that the water inside was cold, which was great for the thai weather. However, that was not only way thai people made their water pleasant to drink. Thus, infusing the cold rainwater with jasmine flowers.

Jasmine infused water is different, and it is easiest thing to make. You can also gift it, you can put them in a nice glass bottle and use a ribbon to tie a bow with a card on the bottle.

Few state, you must harvest the flowers early in the morning but others say In the evening, your drink smells amazing. The good thing about using the jasmine buds, they do not bruise easily. Bruised jasmine flowers give this drink grassy smell and you can tell they are so when the petals become transparent.

Ingredients

Two simple ingredients, water and fresh jasmine flowers. You must make sure, you use enough flowers to enjoy the scent.

-1.5 liter drinking water

-one large handful of fresh jasmine flowers.

Instructions to follow

-you must gently rinse the flowers to clean them and set aside

-pour the drinking water into large pitcher that comes with a lid

-add the flowers into the pitcher and close the lid

-cool in the refrigerator for at least 3 to 4 hours so that the jasmine-infused water gives a strong enough scent

-Discard the flowers and drink or put the pitcher back into the refrigerator and drink or server whenever you want.

Tips to be followed

-Do not leave the Jasmine flowers in the water for too long, that is longer than overnight. Leaving jasmine flower in the water for longer time, causes the grassy smell.

-if you are serving this drink to guest after it has been in the refrigerator for a few hours, you can use a few fresh flowers in each glass for garnishing.

- if you make this drink in the evening and use the jasmine buds in the right size, the flowers would bloom and still look perfect in the morning. You can put them in a bowl with water for home decoration.