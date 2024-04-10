Lifestyle diseases wreaking havoc

New Delhi: In an explosive revelation from GOQii's India Fit Report 2024 titled "Thriving at Any Age: The Blueprint for Healthy Longevity," a shocking 45 percent of India's population hovers dangerously close to being classified as Unhealthy. This alarming statistic underscores a nation on the cusp of a health emergency, juxtaposed with a glimmer of hope for a monumental shift towards collective wellness. The data, derived from over 6 million users, serves as a dramatic wake-up call, signalling an urgent need for transformative action in India's health and wellness trajectory.

The data indicates a stark health divide, In 2023, a staggering 59 percent of women were categorised as unhealthy, contrasting with the 40 percent of men, unveiling a significant health outcome disparity with a particularly distressing spotlight on the wide health gap between genders. The report also showed that 16 percent of women fell into the obese category.

The health gender gap transcends mere numbers; it urgently highlights the necessity for targeted health interventions tailored for women. This underscores a compelling need to actively work towards closing this unjust gap.

"GOQii's 2023-24 India Fit Report unveils a critical juncture for our nation's health, with nearly half of our population teetering on the edge of a health catastrophe. This report serves as a dire warning, especially for the women of India, who are facing an escalating health crisis, evidenced by a 35 percent spike in stress levels. The pervasiveness of work-related anxiety and lifestyle diseases, with high blood pressure affecting 23 percent of our citizens, calls for an immediate, unified response. It's time we prioritize and implement comprehensive health interventions to safeguard our nation's future." says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, of GOQii.

“The ageing Indian population faces the most significant impact from lifestyle diseases, with seniors grappling predominantly with cognitive issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. The report is a clarion call to action for sweeping changes in India's approach to health and longevity”.

Indians continued to be plagued by stress

Adding to the grave health situation is the fact that Indians continued to be plagued by stress, affecting the physical and mental well-being of individuals across all walks of life. The study exposes a grim reality where 26 percent of Indians report being trapped in the throes of work-related stress, while financial instability plagues 17 percent of the population. An even more concerning trend is the sharp rise in stress levels among women, skyrocketing from 25 percent in 2021 to an alarming 35 percent in 2023.

The alarming rise in mental health concerns is closely connected to intense performance demands and high expectations common in numerous professional sectors. The ramifications of enduring such high stress are profound, adversely affecting not only individual mental and physical well-being but also diminishing workplace productivity and impairing personal relationships.

Lifestyle diseases wreaking havoc: 23 percent of Indians suffer from high blood pressure

In addition to stress, lifestyle diseases significantly impact Indians. According to the latest GOQii India Fit Report 23-24, such conditions remain a critical health concern, with high blood pressure affecting 23 percent of the population. The report indicates that there has been no respite from lifestyle illnesses. Over the last 3 years, they have been consistently there with Diabetes, High Cholesterol, High Blood Pressure and Thyroid being the four most common lifestyle problems among people in India.

The World Health Organisation estimates that these lifestyle diseases are responsible for 80 percent of all deaths worldwide. They are the leading cause of death in the developed world, and the numbers are increasing. Poor lifestyle choices are the main reason for these lifestyle illnesses, which in turn result in the majority of these deaths.

Lifestyle diseases impact people of all ages and from all walks of life. These conditions affect children, adults, and the elderly, however, they are most commonly linked with those in their later years. The senior age group suffers the most from lifestyle-related ailments. Blood pressure is the most common condition in this age group with almost 48 percent of the population having high blood pressure, followed by diabetes at 38 percent and cholesterol at 30 percent.

This report is a clarion call for a sweeping transformation in India's approach to health and longevity. It’s not just an analysis; it’s a battle plan aimed at guiding the nation towards an era where optimum health and wellness are accessible to all citizens, transforming lofty ideals into tangible realities.

Kicking off with the first chapter can only be described as a wake-up call, The "Secret to Longevity," the report shatters the illusion of complacency by confronting us with a stark reality: the secret to extending our lifespan and enhancing our quality of life lies in the seemingly mundane choices we make every day. This simple yet powerful truth has the potential to radically increase life expectancy across India. However, it brings to light the urgent challenges posed by our rapidly ageing society and the consequent strain on socioeconomic structures.

The first chapter is not just an exploration but a rallying cry for immediate, strategic action to ensure our ageing population can enjoy their later years with dignity and independence. It’s a poignant reminder that the health decisions we make today are directly linked to a more fulfilling, healthier life for everyone, tomorrow.

Amidst this concerning scenario, the report makes a powerful plea for the adoption of preventive healthcare measures, underlining lifestyle changes and increased awareness of health as critical levers for improving the quality of life and ensuring longer, healthier lives for all citizens. Yet, the data reveals a nation teetering on the edge, with a majority narrowly avoiding severe health risks yet still caught in a web of wellness challenges.