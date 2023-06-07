Mastering breastfeeding: Essential tips for new mothers

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and natural way to nourish your newborn baby. While it is a learned skill that may require some practice, breastfeeding can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience for both you and your baby with the proper knowledge and support.

Here we will explore some essential tips to help new mothers navigate the breastfeeding world and establish a successful breastfeeding journey.

Seek Knowledge and Support

Before your baby arrives, educating yourself about breastfeeding is beneficial. Attend prenatal classes, or consult with a lactation consultant and get examined for inverted or retractile nipple presence. If you have one, correct it with an inverted syringe suction apparatus.

Having a good understanding of the mechanics, benefits, and challenges of breastfeeding will equip you with the knowledge you need to succeed. Additionally, seek support from experienced mothers, support groups, or online communities to share experiences and gain valuable advice.

Start Early and Often

To establish a good milk supply and ensure a proper latch, initiate breastfeeding as soon as possible after delivery, ideally within the first half an hour. Newborns have an instinct to suckle, and frequent nursing in the early days will stimulate milk production. Aim to breastfeed at least eight to twelve times a day, ensuring your baby is latching onto the breast correctly and feeding effectively.

Master the Latch

A proper latch is crucial for successful breastfeeding. Ensure your baby’s mouth covers a large portion of the areola (not just the nipple) to avoid discomfort and potential nipple damage. If you’re experiencing difficulties, seek guidance from a lactation consultant who can assist you in achieving a comfortable and effective latch.

Create a Peaceful Environment

Breastfeeding requires relaxation and a calm environment. Find a quiet spot in your home where you can breastfeed without distractions. Dim the lights, play soothing music, and use pillows or a nursing chair to support your back and arms. Relaxation can help your milk flow and enhance the bonding experience between you and your baby.

Stay Hydrated and Maintain a Healthy Diet

Staying well-hydrated is essential for milk production, so remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day (4-5 litres per day). Aim for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. While breastfeeding, you need additional calories to support milk production but focus on quality nutrition rather than calorie counting.

Feed on Demand

Breastfed babies typically need to nurse frequently, especially in the early weeks. Feed your baby on demand whenever they show signs of hunger, such as rooting, sucking motions, or increased alertness. Frequent nursing sessions help establish your milk supply and promote healthy weight gain in your baby.

Take Care of Yourself

Breastfeeding can be physically and emotionally demanding. Ensure you’re taking care of yourself by getting enough rest, eating nourishing meals, and accepting help from your support system. Avoid excessive stress and prioritize self-care, which can impact your milk supply and overall well-being.

Don’t Ignore Discomfort

While some tenderness is normal during the first few days of breastfeeding, pain should not be ignored. If you experience severe pain, cracked nipples or notice your baby struggling to latch correctly, seek help from a lactation consultant. They can address any underlying issues, such as tongue-tie or improper latch, to ensure a more comfortable breastfeeding experience.

Practice Skin-to-Skin Contact

Skin-to-skin contact is soothing for your baby, stimulates milk production, and helps regulate their body temperature. Undress your baby and hold them against your bare chest, allowing them to feel warmth and hear your heartbeat. This practice can be beneficial during the initial breastfeeding sessions.

Pumping and Milk Storage

If you plan to pump and store breast milk for occasional use or when returning to work, familiarize yourself with the proper techniques. Invest in a quality breast pump, follow recommended guidelines for pumping frequency, and store the milk in sterile BPA-free double-walled containers in the refrigerator at the back of the refrigerator where it’s coldest for up to 2 days (up to 24 hours is preferable). Label and date each container to ensure proper rotation.

Conclusion: Breastfeeding is a remarkable and rewarding experience that provides numerous benefits to both mother and baby. While it may present some challenges initially, armed with knowledge, support, and a few essential tips, you can successfully navigate the breastfeeding world. Remember to seek support when needed, take care of yourself, and enjoy this special bonding time with your little one.

