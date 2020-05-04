Monday Motivation: Bollywood Stars Inspiring With Their Workouts

It's Monday… This day with all the blues making us sit lazily… Although we are used to sitting at home with this lockdown period, Mondays always seem to be boring!!!

But coming to our dear Bollywood divas, they are turning out this Monday into a best one with all their workout videos… What can be a better start to the week than refreshing our body and mind with a workout???

So, we Hans India have come with the workout videos of dear Bollywood stars for our readers… Have a look!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Better to be called as the workout freak… Shilpa is known for her fit and healthy body and always inspires and motivates her fans with her amazing workout videos. Today, this Bollywood lady has shared a few workouts poses for all those who are at home…

Starting from push-ups to the total body workout, Shilpa has shown very exercise in the best possible way. She also stated that, these workouts are the best ones for all those who are working from home and for all those who need to sit long hours.



She also shares the importance of workouts…

"It's important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times."

So, one can happily go with these workouts and stretch their body completely to stay healthy and fit in this lockdown period.

Sophie Choudry

This girl is really amazing!!! She made us jump into a new week with all the new form of stretching the body… Nothing much to do! You need to jump like Sophie and stretch your hands and legs… That' it! Sophie, it's a cool workout to start off the day and week together!



Esha Gupta

Well, this yoga pose is all for the experts! This way one can stretch all their body parts in a single pose and stay fit and positive all the time! Esha you killed it with your expert knowledge on yoga!



That's it for the day!!! These three ladies made it with all their pro knowledge on the workouts and yoga… One can mimic them and enjoy the lockdown period with all the positive mind and a healthy body!