Quarantine Workout: Exercise Just Like Katrina Kaif And Burn Your Calories

Hi guys… Hope all are doing well at home!!! This warm gesture is not only from Hans India but Katrina Kaif is also greeting her fans in the same way.

As Corona positive cases are increasing day by day, we all need to be safe and locked at home. Please understand the situation and stop roaming on roads.

In case you want to exercise, then just follow celebs like Katrina Kaif. She is perfectly toning her body under the guidance of celebrity gym trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Going with a video call, these both have shown us how to bend your body in order to get a perfect shape… Have a look!

♦️ Warmup Session

1.Squat with feet hip-width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

♦️ Workout Session

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps

2. In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps

Here is the video for a better understanding of poses… Have a look!

This way one can also stay at home and maintain social distancing as well. No need to go to gyms of parks for exercising, you can happily sweat out with these awesome workouts.



We say be committed to your exercises and make our country India free from Corona staying safe at home!!!