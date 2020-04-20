 Top
Quarantine Workout: Soundarya Sharma's Simple Leg Workout

Quarantine Workout: Soundarya SharmaSoundarya Sharma’s Simple Leg Workout (Photo: Twitter)
Coronavirus is making the whole world worried because of its rapid increase in positive cases. Be it the USA, Italy, Iran and India, this novel virus is attacking the people with its contagious symptoms.

So, most of the countries have opted for the lockdown mode making its citizens stay away from this pandemic disease. Due to this lockdown mode, even most of the employees are ordered to work from home. This is making many of us lazy bugs and couch potatoes, isn't it???

So, instead of blaming Corona, one can happily go with simple exercises which can be done at home… The cute lass of film industry Soundarya Sharma has done the same and is inspiring many.

We Hans India have come with an amazing video of Soundarya's workout video… Have a look!

This tweet has Soundarya performing her leg workout with much ease at her home. She went with 4 simple workouts and made her fans witness how to workout at home comfortably…

  • 1) 10 reps one leg row/ leg raise
  • 2) 10 reps Squats
  • 3) 10 reps alternate leg hops
  • 4) 5 reps Bulgarian split squats (allx5)

So guys, do mimic Soundarya and burn your calories… This way you can tone your legs and look awesome with all the new look!

