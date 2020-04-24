Quarantine Workouts: Awe-Inspiring Workouts Of Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta

Coronavirus… This word itself is making many of them turn their heads with an irky feeling!!! This pandemic disease has completely changed the lifestyle of the people and made us sit at home being in lock down mode.

As it is spreading rapidly with its contagious symptoms, all the countries are worried about the health conditions of their people. But this Corona has given the unwanted break for all the celebrities…

Many of them are having fun with their family and also spending lots of time in the gym to shape their body. This is much needed for all the normal people as well. Sitting at home like couch potatoes will definitely add weight to your body.

Thus we Hans India have come up with Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's workout poses to inspire our readers… Have a look!

This is the ultimate Yoga pose by Esha Gupta... She completely turned her leg and made it rest on her neck!!! This is only possible if one has complete knowledge and practice with Yoga. So, we need to applaud Esha for being such strong in this lock down period as well.The second one is also an awesome one!!! Being Urdhva Dhanurasana, this pose needs much practice and expert knowledge. Esha is seen bending completely and rising her leg straight to the sky. The balance of the body needs to be perfect in order to perform this asana.The third one being Hanumasana, it reduces the symptoms of insomnia and stress. Esha is seen doing is asana with much dedication. Stretching legs on both sides and raising hands into a 'Namaskar' pose is not that easy to do!!!This another expert pose which Esha did with much ease… She bended her whole body balancing on feet and stretching her head down. It turns to be in an oval shape making her body lose those extra calories.One definitely fall short of words looking at Esha, isn't it??? Yes!!! This girl has made us go jaw dropped with a single leg balance. Esha went with raising her whole body in the air with balancing on one leg. Wow… There are no words to utter!!!Finally, we end our workout tale of Esha with this yoga pose… Esha has reversed her lower body and made it rest on the floor with this pose. Be it muscles, stomach or legs, all the extra weight which lies in these body parts will burn in minutes with this amazing pose…