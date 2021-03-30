Recovered from Covid-19,still get Vaccinated for Better Immunity

The immune system acts as a body's defense against varied infections, it can be a common cold or it may be any serious infectious disease, which can prove to be fatal.

Research studies have revealed that, nearing to 91% of individuals developed antibodies against the infectious disease such as corona virus and more likely these people would not be infected again for about six months, even though these individuals might only had mild infection.

And those individuals who showed no symptoms during the infection are more likely to develop immunity, even though their bodies might make only fewer antibodies when compared to those who fell ill. Not for all, but definitely for some individuals, natural immunity might be long lasting as well as strong.

After recovering from infection, not everyone's body develops immunity, those patients who have recovered from the virus, about 9% of them did not have detectable antibodies and about 7% did not have T Cells which would help recognize the virus 30 days after infection.

Those individuals who have developed immunity, their strength as well as the duration of the protection do vary a lot. Nearing to 5% of the individuals lost their immune protection within some months.

When comes to variants, there is no enough data about new coronavirus variants or natural immunity or re-infection, but one thing is sure, immunity from one infection will not be as strong against any infection having a different variant.

Few of them had second bouts of Covid-19 immediately after a 1 month gap from 1st infection. This is very rare, but few of these patients were hospitalized and in these few of them even died.

An individual who have been infected again may also transmit the corona virus, even though they may not feel sick.

People who were already infected & recovered are also eligible

Millions of doses have already been administered in India, and many millions are becoming eligible to get vaccines weekly, even those who have been already infected and recovered. One big question in everybody's mind is, as to whether these individuals who have recovered from infectious disease such as Corona successfully. whether they must consider getting Corona vaccine.

Vaccination Offers Reliable Protection

Yes, they must consider getting SARS-CoV-2-19 Vaccines because they provide safer as well as reliable immunity when compared to natural infection.

Covid-19 vaccine produces both T cell responses as well as anti bodies; they are definitely much stronger as well as more consistent than immunity arising from natural infection. One study revealed that 4 months after receiving their 1st dose of vaccine, almost all people, that is 100% of individual's bodies produced antibodies against SARS-CoV2.

Covid -19 Vaccines offer no guarantee of Virus eradication but they definitely offer more safer as well as reliable means of protection when compared to natural immunity.

According to a new study, it has been revealed, vaccination after an infection produces around 6 times more antibodies than the vaccine itself.

Natural immunity for the above infection might not be reliable option, it would be safe bet to take the vaccine for better immunity and the other advantage is, you develop lesser chances of spreading the virus to your loved ones.

