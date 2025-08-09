RegenOrthoSport Opens Bengaluru’s Only Center Offering Advanced Intraosseous Cell Therapy for Arthritis

Bengaluru: RegenOrthoSport, a leader in research-driven regenerative orthopedic medicine, has launched its third advanced treatment facility in India, now open in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Opening at a time when knee and joint disorders are on the rise across the state, the new center expands access to cutting-edge, non-surgical therapies for arthritis and sports injuries, including India’s first intraosseous (within-the-bone) cell therapy, a breakthrough intervention for managing joint conditions in the advanced stages.

Bangalore reflects broader trends in musculoskeletal health, with recent studies indicating that over 80% of the population above 50 in Karnataka experience knee osteoarthritis, a condition that disproportionately affects women. Reports from local medical professionals note an increase in joint pain and stiffness during colder months, leading to a surge in patients seeking effective treatments. Nationally, the World Health Organization’s 2023 update on musculoskeletal conditions emphasizes that joint diseases remain one of the leading causes of disability.

RegenOrthoSport’s facility offers a novel intraosseous cell therapy, designed to target the underlying bone damage associated with arthritis. This treatment represents a significant advancement over traditional options like pain management or surgical joint replacement. The Bangalore center is led by Dr. Vithal Kulkarni, the in-house orthopedic specialist who provides patient consultations. Dr. Venkatesh Movva (MBBS, MD – Sports Medicine, USA), a pioneer in regenerative orthopedics, is the founder, and will also be the visiting doctor to provide comprehensive support.

“We want to make the latest science-backed regenerative treatments available to people in India, so they can postpone or altogether avoid joint replacement surgery,” said Dr. Movva. “I have always strived to bring innovative and less invasive solutions that harness the body’s own healing potential rather than relying on traditional surgery. With intraosseous cell therapy, we are addressing arthritis at the source. Patients can recover function and reduce pain safely, effectively, and with minimal disruption to their lives.”

The Bangalore center operates on an appointment basis and serves the growing demand for advanced, minimally invasive solutions in the region.