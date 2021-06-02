The pavement under your feet, the crisp snap of early morning air, the pounding rhythm as you run the distance one long flowing stride at a time, sweat trickling down your neck, the sun on your skin, your lungs burning with joyous exaltation as your heart beats a rapid but steady staccato in time with your running legs.

This is the joy of running, and every year millions of people all over the world find themselves out on the open road experiencing the joy, the thrill, and the pain, of recreational running.

Running Day celebrates these intrepid souls and their dedication to health and exercise, we should all join them. You don't need to be a scientist to know that running is good for you.

In the most basic sense, running is a great form of exercise, getting your blood pumping and your heart rate up, burning calories and improving your physical health.

But running won't only help you to lose weight and get fit, it can help your mental health too, by working as a form of meditation in motion, reducing stress and lowering anxiety.