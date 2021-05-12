Say yes to chickpeas

International Hummus Day, women – learn from me the health benefits of the star ingredient of the original Hummus.

Small and delicious, Chickpeas have been around since thousands of years. Originated from Turkey, travelled to Mediterranean, Middle East and to North India. Punjabi cuisine is synonymous with Chole that is made from chickpeas.

A good source of vegetarian Protein are chickpeas. In India, called Bengal Gram, Kabuli Channa, Besan (atta) or Green, black, and red channa. Most popularly recognized is beige colour having a buttery texture and nutty taste.

Available all year around, can be cooked and stored in the fridge. I always soak dried chickpeas for at least 18-24 hours before cooking making them easy to digest and preventing flatulence.

100 grams of chickpeas is a good amount when cooked. Toss in vegetables to make it a nutritious meal. In 100 grams, women can attain 6% of Calcium RDA, up to 36% of Iron RDA and 140% of Folate (Vitamin B9) RDA!

High in fiber thus lowering cholesterol and improving heart health. Low in the glycaemic index scale, I call them dieter's delight – aids in controlling insulin spikes preventing binge eating. Beneficial for PCOS, Thyroid, Diabetes and Obesity.

Remember, proteins need vitamin C to make them more bioavailable. So add in tomato, lemon, tamarind or Aamchur (dry mango powder).

Chickpeas are used in a variety of ways – in salads, soups or stews, or as a quick snack. Most commonly international preparation from Chickpeas is Hummus.

Try my recipe for a delectable Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus



Ingredients:

♥ 250 grams chickpeas, 18-24 hours pre-soaked and cooked

♥ 3 tbsp chickpeas, drained water

♥ 2 whole red peppers

♥ 4 tbsp fresh lemon juice

♥ 4 tbsp Tahini (sesame seed paste)

♥ 3-4 medium size garlic cloves, minced

♥ 2 tbsp cold pressed extra virgin olive oil

♥ ½ tsp roasted ground cumin powder

♥ ½ tsp oregano

♥ Salt, to taste

For Garnish



♥ 2 tsp cold pressed extra virgin olive oil

♥ ½ tsp paprika

♥ 2 tbsp tomato, finely chopped

♥ 2 tbsp spring onion, finely chopped

♥ 2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

Method



♥ Roast the peppers till the skin is charred over a flame or in the oven.

♥ Cool and remove skin.

♥ In a food processor, combine the tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spices and salt.

♥ Add in half the drained chickpeas and blend well.

♥ Add in the balance chickpeas, process till it's a smooth paste.

♥ Add in the de-skinned roasted peppers and blend well.

♥ Further, smoothen by blending in the reserved chickpea water.

♥ Garnish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle paprika, chopped tomato, spring onion and coriander leaves.

l Enjoy with veg crudites or fresh pita or wholewheat lavash sticks.