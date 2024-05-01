Study shows premature surgical menopause may raise muscle disorder risk

New Delhi: Premature surgical menopause can significantly raise the risk of muscle disorders like chronic musculoskeletal pain and sarcopenia, according to a study on Wednesday.

Musculoskeletal pain is a prevalent menopause symptom, which also affects muscle function and mass. Sarcopenia is a type of musculoskeletal disease, caused due to the age-related progressive loss of muscle mass and strength.

More than "chronologic age", the study published online in the journal Menopause, attributed "hormone deficiency" to muscle disorders.

While menopause significantly decreases ovarian hormone levels, the decrease is even more prominent in women who have experienced premature menopause, either spontaneous or surgical. In addition, testosterone levels also decline significantly in women with premature menopause, the researchers said.

In the study of nearly 650 US women, the team found that women experiencing premature surgical menopause were more likely to develop musculoskeletal discomfort and sarcopenia than those with natural menopause at age 45 years or older.

"This study highlights the potential long-term musculoskeletal effects of premature surgical menopause, which causes a more abrupt and complete loss of ovarian hormones, including oestrogen and testosterone, than natural menopause," said Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

"The use of hormone therapy until the natural age of menopause has the potential to mitigate some of the adverse long-term effects of early oestrogen loss," she added.

The study also confirmed that muscle stiffness complaints were most prevalent during menopause, affecting 54 per cent of US women aged 40 to 55 years.