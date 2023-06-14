It is the onset of summer and Indian summer is about scoring heat. The temperature rises immensely and takes a toll on our health, from sunburn, skin rashes, heat stroke, dehydration and more, the effect of scoring mercury can be deliberating, but thankfully summer food help beat intense heat and are a delight to devour. Read through to learn more about the summer health tips that will help you make the most of your summer season without compromising your health.

It’s most important to stay indoors, but with more extended days and ample sunshine, it’s also the time to explore and experiment to keep the body healthy and refreshed even as temperature soar. Follow these simple summer health tips.

ADD SUMMER FOOD IN YOUR DIET

By nature, Summer food is bestowed with qualities that help beat the summer. You can include green vegetables like bottle gourd, lady finger, cucumber, pumpkin, and a range of foods like watermelon, melons, mango and berries. Summer foods are especially high in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, essential nutrients and water. Their rich flavour and extra crunch make them perfect for salad, smoothie and ice cream.

HIGH ON WATER FLUIDS

Being well-hydrated is one of the most straightforward summer tips to help lower the core body temperature. This also allows you to stay calm despite the sour temperature outside, as the body loses water and essential salts through sweating. Make sure to make up for the depleting levels. Symptoms like dry lips and skin, headache and dizziness can be signs of dehydration.

Consume as high as 3 litres of water per day at regular intervals. Refreshing drinks like lemonade, watermelon, juice, and coconut water make up for the fluid intake in a fun way.

EAT SMALL AND FRESH FRUITS AND FREQUENT MEALS

Eating heavy meals with high quantities of carbohydrates and fats will raise the inner body temperature during digestion. This will make you feel uneasy and uncomfortable. This was eating healthy summer foods; switching to lighter meals with smaller portions and frequent eating will not just ensure adequate nutrients but will also help you stabilise your core body temperature.

AVOID EGGS AND MEATS, OUTSIDE FOOD

! A non-vegetarian diet is heavy and difficult to digest. Red meat, pork and poultry increase the core body temperature, making you feel hotter and uncomfortable. Ideally, one must avoid heavies’ meals altogether or choose white poultry, lean meat and fish; moreover, consider grilling and baking rather than frying.

Avoid outside roadside as it is not cooked and stored in hygienic conditions. Also, per-cut food may get spoiled due to contamination, leading to food-borne diseases and stomach infections.

AVOID ALCOHOL AND CAFFEINE

Alcohol and caffeine are diuretics which can leave you dehydrated quickly. Therefore, there may be better beverages for the hot summer than cocktail coffee and fizzy drinks.

Moreover, high-calorie content with low nutritional value raises an additional red flag for weight watchers.

AVOID OVERHEAD SUN

Do not venture out in the sun, especially during the peak hour, as the Sun UV -rays are strongest around noon hours; instead, prefer morning hours, i.e. before 11 AM & Evening hours, i.e. 5 PM, onwards for outdoor activities. Wear light cotton clothes, protective gear, sunglasses and an umbrella when you visit outdoors.

DON’T COMPROMISE ON SLEEP

A good sleep will ensure the body recoups well from the draining summer. Not getting adequate sleep will slow the body’s rejuvenation process & leave you more prone to summer-related health issues like headache, dizziness, constant fatigue, nausea & heaviness

moreover, as the days are exceptionally long, a small afternoon nap can also be good relaxation for the body. Most essential to follow the same sleep and wakeup time for overall body condition.

Take Care Of Your Eyes

Treating your eyes well in the summer season is extremely important for your overall vision even though we avoid gazing at the sun directly, the intensity of the sun’s heat is high so that the reflection on objects may be harsh to the Eye’s health, so wear protective eyewear whenever

you move out. By following these easy summer health tips, we can make the most of the season too with a lip-smacking smoothie, a bowl of super refreshing salads & glass of blissful iced food Summer feeds can be so much fun and keep the body & mind aligned a handful of outdoor activities will do the trick.

