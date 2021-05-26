The goodness of Jamuns

'All good things come in small packages.' I was a skeptic when it came to this phrase but after being introduced the scrumptious purple berries called "Jamun", I must say I am a believer. Who needs the other imported berries when we have the scrumptious jamun grown in India itself. My childhood summers would go by eagerly awaiting the arrival of jamuns. Once they were in season, there was no stopping me. I would devour this fleshy fruit, oblivious to its miraculous health benefits. Now that I am aware, it is imperative that I share them with you.

I always advocate jamun to my clients with low iron levels as this purple hued fruit plays a vital role in treating anemias. It is packed with three super-nutrients: Iron, Folate and Vitamin C. These work in tandem to increase hemoglobin levels and thereby ensuring adequate oxygen is supplied throughout our bodies.

I can never get enough of this juicy fruit. Not only does it satiate my sweet craving but in-fact has the property to control blood sugar. The fruit, seed and leaves of the jamun are greatly beneficial for Diabetics. They have shown to enhance insulin activity and sensitivity, keeping blood sugar levels low. Now dare anyone say, "Diabetics can't have fruits." The reason I relish this fruit so much is its unique astringent flavour. Besides being delicious on the tongue, it is also a boon for your heart. Very few know that this fruit is high in potassium; the blood pressure lowering mineral. Its rich fibre content ensures squeaky clean arteries, further reducing the risk of hypertension and strokes.

This pandemic has ensured that the word 'infection' is engrained in our subconscious. Let me give you some respite by informing that along with all its wonderful properties, Jamun also helps fight infections. It contains compounds like Gallic acid, maleic acid and oxalic acid; that are anti-bacterial in nature. They are especially effective in alleviating symptoms of common cold, coughs and asthma.

Phew! Sounds like Jamun is quite the all-rounder. But hold on, I am not done bragging about this fruit just yet. It is important to note that jamun acts as a digestive cure when it comes to dysentery and diarrhea. It also helps reduce ulcers in the mouth. Packed with anti-oxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin A and flavonoids, this fruit combats free radical damage and prevents inflammation in our body.

I am cannot stress enough on how nature holds the cure to all our ailments. Eating fresh, seasonal, local produce is the best way to tap into nature's pharmacy. So what are you waiting for? Go grab The miraculous Indian Jamuns now!