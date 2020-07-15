Today's Fitness Inspiration: Hina Khan Motivates Her Fans With Her Amazing Workouts

Small screen Komalika aka Hina Khan is all known for her ace acting skills and glamorous avatars. She kills it on the screen with her scintillating performances and stoles the hearts with her awesome fashion tales.

This small screen bahu Akshara never ever compromises when it comes to her fitness… She also motivates her fans through her fitness videos and makes them stretch their bodies!!!

Off late, Hina dropped a couple of workout videos on her Instagram page and made them know how to stretch the body… Have a look!

In this post, Hina is seen working hard on the moving machine and stretching her hands and legs by straining her body to make it turn fit and healthy.

In this video too, Hina is seen pushing her legs up and down moving it on the same machine in a perfect way… This way one can lose their extra calories and also stay fit and healthy!!!

So guys follow your favy diva Hina and stay fit amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period!!!