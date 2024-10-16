USV Launches OnArni- Heart Failure Medication at An Affordable Price

USV Pvt. Ltd. has introduced OnArni, a fixed dose combination of Sacubitril and Valsartan, for the management of Heart failure, priced at an accessible ₹8 per tablet for 50mg. This cost-effective option addresses the rising cases of heart failure in India, offering life-saving care to millions of patients who need it the most.

India is experiencing an alarming increase in heart failure cases, with patients developing the condition nearly 10 years earlier than in other parts of the world. This early onset puts tremendous pressure on both families and the healthcare system. Managing heart failure typically requires lifelong medication and results in frequent hospitalization, leading to overwhelming increase in medical costs. For many, the high cost of treatment leads to poor adherence to prescription, thus worsening health outcomes. The introduction of bioequivalent OnArni by USV Pvt. Ltd. offers an affordable, timely solution that helps reduce the financial burden of lifelong heart failure treatment

Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV, stresses the need for affordable heart failure solutions, stating, " As leaders in cardiovascular care, introducing bioequivalent OnArni was a pivotal step for us at USV to ensure heart failure treatment is both affordable and accessible. With a price of ₹8 per tablet of the starting dose, OnArni helps patients stay consistent with their medication, which is critical in managing the condition effectively. By alleviating the financial strain that often leads patients to skip doses, we aim to reduce hospital readmissions and improve long-term health outcomes.”

OnArni comes with packaging that reflects its life-changing potential. The alu-alu blister packs feature smiling hearts and music notes, symbolizing healthier happy hearts after treatment.

Now available nationwide, OnArni underscores USV's commitment to enhancing heart failure outcomes by ensuring that the cost of medication is no longer a barrier to effective treatment. By providing an affordable and accessible option, USV continues to align its mission with government initiatives to reduce the healthcare burden on Indian families.