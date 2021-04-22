Vaccination Works Effectively Well, Data Reveal, Low infection Rates among People who got Covid-19 Doses

On Wednesday, Government data have shed light on vaccines available in India; it's effectiveness against highly infectious viral disease. About 4 out 10,000 people who were administered both doses of Covaxin and around 3 out of 10,000 recipients, who got both doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield turned positive for Covid 19, after inoculation.

When comes to absolute numbers, nearing to 695 recipients (0.4%) from the total 17,37,178 who have been administered two doses of Covaxin and about 5014 recipients (0.3%) out of the total 1,57,32,754 people who have been administered two doses of Covishield, manufactured locally by world largest vaccine maker, Serum institute of India(SII)-got the infection after the jabs, the data revealed.

The figures show very low infection rates among those people who have been vaccinated during the time, where there has doubts with regards its efficacy of the shots made available in India, even though both experts as well as scientists have continuously supporting spontaneous inoculation drive, it is only wage a battle against the present pandemic. These data definitely will help dispel any further doubts and it would help deliver a massive boost to our country's fight against the Covid-19.

Separately, both Bharat biotech as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research has released another set of interim findings from clinical trials, revealing the indigenous Covaxin is 100% effective against severe Covid- in other words, all those who have been administered the vaccine are not going to become seriously ill with the disease. In the month of February, Astrazeneca has stated that Covishield vaccine is 100% effective in preventing major serious illness, hospitalization as well as death.

Taken together, the data reveal that both vaccines presently in use in India would offer full protection against severe disease, a heartening Statistic reveals that, increasing the number of people administering the vaccine would very fast reduce the burden on hospitals of India as well as health care sector that is reeling because it is worrying due to 2nd wave of Corona.

On Wednesday, the government data revealed that, total of 1.1 crore people have received Covaxin, about 93,56,436 beneficiaries has only received 1st dose, while nearing to 4,208(0.04%) have got positive after taking the shot. When comes to Covishield, Nearing to 11.6 crore people have been administered the vaccine and about 10,03,02,745 has got the 1st dose and 17,145(0.02%) of them were turned positive after getting the jab.

Experts have said, no vaccine can make big claims as to they have the potential to achieve 100% success against the disease, but they are capable of stopping it in many cases. There have been indications from varied parts of the globe that they are able to prevent severe cases. Chances are rare, of getting Covid-19 infection, after receiving both doses of vaccines-Covaxin and Covishield are two dose vaccines.

The experts have called these cases as "breakthrough cases" they are few and far between. They might be caused mostly due to failure in adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior (masking and social distancing) as well as the Sars Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19.