World Blood Donor Day 2022: Who All Must Avoid Blood Donation?

Each year, on 14th June, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated. The above day focusses on drawing attention to significance of donating blood. It was 1st initiated in the year 2004, by the World Health Organization.

This year's theme is "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives. It focuses on the urgency to increase the number of donors.

Donated blood will help in treating as well as supporting the individuals suffering from chronic health diseases as well as complications. The significance as well as urgency to donate blood has more significantly increased since the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to lack of donated blood, it becomes more worrying, it would be significant to understand as to how one can help.

Who all cannot Donate blood?

As much one wish to donate blood, it is significant to know the requirements laid out by the WHO. If the blood is drawn from someone who is unfit to donate it, it can further worsen the health of the individual provided with blood. Hence it is significant, to understand as to who can donate blood and who all cannot do it.

Here one can find the list of individuals who would be unfit to donate blood

1. Donated blood recently

A donor is advised to donate blood only once in 2 months or 56 days. This is essential for the good health as well as safety of the donor.

2. Pregnant women

If a woman is pregnant, then she is not eligible to donate blood. Anemia is one of the most deficiencies, she might suffer from. Their risks of iron deficiency might increase post-donation.

3. New body piercing

If an individual has recently got any body piercing in the previous 3 months, you may not be eligible to donate blood.

4. Fever or cold

If an individual is suffering from fever or cold or flu, you might not be eligible to donate blood. However, you can donate blood whenever you are feeling better and completely fit.

5. Fresh Tatoos

Similar to body piercings, if an individual have gotten a tattoo in the previous 3 months, you must refrain from donating blood.

6. Underweight

If an individual is underweight, then you should not go forward to donate blood. In this case, it may seriously harmful to the donar, who has come forward to donate blood.

7. Age

Individuals whose age is above 17 years are eligible to donate blood. As for the maximum age, there are no restrictions unless an individual is suffering from a chronic disease.

8. High or low bp

In case an individual is suffering from high blood pressure or low blood pressure, an individuals may not be eligible to donate blood. People with low bp might feel unwell post-donation.

9. Tuberculosis

If an individual is suffering from active tuberculosis, you might not be fit to donate blood. Tuberculosis can easily travel from the donor's body to the receiver's blood.

10. Aids

Similar to tuberculosis, Aids can also be transferred from the donor to the receiver.