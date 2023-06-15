World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: History, Significance,Theme, Quotes and Messages

Elder abuse is a pressing issue that affects millions of older adults around the world. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is celebrated on June 15 each year to raise awareness and combat this problem. This important day aims to shed light on the abuse, neglect and exploitation experienced by older people. It also emphasizes the importance of promoting their well-being and dignity.



By promoting awareness, empowering older people, and fostering collaborative action, we can work to create a world where all older people can age with dignity and respect, without fear of abuse. Let's unite on this day to protect the rights and well-being of our seniors and make sure they receive the care and support they deserve.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a platform to encourage dialogue and action to address the problem of elder abuse. The objective is to provide education on the various forms of abuse suffered by the older adult population around the world, which include verbal, physical and emotional abuse. Activities and initiatives organized at WEAAD include conferences, workshops, seminars, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy efforts.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: HISTORY

WEAAD's history dates back to the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the International Plan of Action on Aging in 1982. This plan recognized the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of older people and called for efforts to prevent elder abuse. However, it was not until June 15, 2006 that the United Nations officially designated this day as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The decision to establish WEAAD on June 15 was significant. It coincided with the official launch of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), an organization dedicated to raising awareness and preventing elder abuse worldwide. INPEA played a crucial role in promoting WEAAD compliance and coordinating efforts to combat elder abuse.

WORLD ELDERLY ABUSE AWARENESS DAY 2023: THEME

Each year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is associated with a specific theme that focuses on various aspects of elder abuse. The theme for 2023 is "Closing the Loop: Addressing GBV in Old Age: Evidence-Based Policy, Law and Response." The theme underscores the intersection of gender-based violence and elder abuse, focusing specifically on the experiences of older people.

Recognises that older adults, particularly older women, may be vulnerable to various forms of violence, including physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as neglect. These forms of abuse are often influenced by social, cultural, and gender dynamics. It also emphasizes the need for policies, legal frameworks, and evidence-based responses to address and prevent elder abuse.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: QUOTES

1. “The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind.” – William Wordsworth

2. “We have a responsibility to protect our elders from abuse and ensure that they are treated with respect and dignity.” – Ted Deutch

3. "One person caring about another represents life's greatest value." – Jim Rohn

4. "The greatest discovery of my generation is that man can alter his life simply by altering his attitude." – James Truslow Adam

5. “We must show our elders the respect and care they deserve, and work together to prevent elder abuse in all its forms.” – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: MESSAGES

1. Evil has always been known to capitalize on someone's weakness, and now they are in the form of elderly abusers. So, try to help them on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

2. Why can't we live in harmony, especially with the elderly, who are just as harmless as our loved ones? Let's change our thinking this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

3. Just because they are aged and scientifically weak, one cannot just shower them with all kinds of abuse. Let's oppose together on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

4. Respect and follow your elders since they have sacrificed so much for you. Have a good time with them over the holidays.

5. Everyone of us has to go through the same age as any elderly so without waiting for the karma to work let's start by respecting them on World Abuse Awareness Day.