World Liver Day 2024: Understanding the Importance of Liver Health

The liver plays a vital role in the body, located beneath the rib cage on the right side of the abdomen. It is responsible for aiding in digestion, detoxifying the body, and producing clotting factors essential for proper blood circulation. World Liver Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of liver functions and the preventive measures necessary for maintaining liver health. As we prepare to commemorate this special day, here are key considerations to keep in mind.

Date of World Liver Day

World Liver Day is marked annually on April 19. This year, the occasion falls on a Friday.

Historical Background

The inaugural World Liver Day was established in 2010 by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) to coincide with the founding date of EASL in 1966. Since then, April 19 has been recognised globally as World Liver Day. Statistics reveal that approximately 2 million people succumb to liver-related ailments each year worldwide, with a projected 35% surge in these numbers by 2030.

Significance of World Liver Day

This year's World Liver Day is themed "Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups, and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases." The escalating mortality rates due to liver disorders underscore the critical need for increased awareness and proactive preventive measures. The objective of this day is to encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and dietary practices that promote optimal liver function and reduce the risk of liver diseases.

Preventive Measures for Liver Health

Taking proactive steps can significantly contribute to maintaining a healthy liver:

• Healthy Lifestyle: Embrace habits such as sufficient sleep, stress reduction through mindfulness practices, regular exercise, and avoidance of alcohol and tobacco.

• Balanced Diet: Consume a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimising intake of processed foods and saturated fats.

By adopting these preventive measures and promoting awareness, individuals can safeguard their liver health and contribute to reducing the global burden of liver diseases. World Liver Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of liver care and the role each individual can play in preserving this crucial organ's function and well-being.