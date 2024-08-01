Live
- Congress has no right to talk against Guv: Pralhad Joshi
- New TFCC President Bharat Bhushan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Tarun Tahiliani Unveils ‘Otherworldly’: A Couture Collection Blending Comfort and Ethereal Elegance
- Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at Falguni Shane Peacock’s Grand Finale at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024
- Tejus Kancharla ‘Uruku Patela’ teaser gets unveiled
- Rashami Desai’s list of travel essentials is incomplete without her ‘travel buddy’
- Karnataka ministers to pass resolution against Guv’s notice to CM in Cabinet meeting
- Mira Kapoor’s heart lies in the sand
- Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles
- Sahitya Ramkumar mesmerises with ‘Iti Kalyani’ at Rangbhoomi
Just In
World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadly forms of cancer, claiming over a million lives annually. Early symptoms of lung cancer include...
Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadly forms of cancer, claiming over a million lives annually. Early symptoms of lung cancer include chest pain, a cough that produces blood, wheezing, shortness of breath, and weight loss. The primary cause of lung cancer is tobacco consumption, with pollution exposure being a close second. In India, lung cancer is particularly common due to unhealthy lifestyle habits and high pollution levels. World Lung Cancer Day is observed each year to raise awareness and explore ways to combat this disease. As we prepare to observe this important day, here are key details to keep in mind.
World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date
World Lung Cancer Day is observed annually on August 1. This year, it falls on a Thursday.
History of World Lung Cancer Day
World Lung Cancer Day was established in 2012 by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). They designated August 1 as the day to raise awareness about lung cancer and the unhealthy lifestyle habits that contribute to its development. Since then, August 1 has been recognized globally as World Lung Cancer Day each year.
Theme for World Lung Cancer Day 2024
The theme for World Lung Cancer Day 2024 is "Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care." This theme emphasizes the importance of making cancer care accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances.
Significance of World Lung Cancer Day
Lung cancer is categorized into two main types: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). World Lung Cancer Day serves as a platform to discuss the potential risks, prevention tips, lifestyle changes, and treatment options related to lung cancer. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and to educate people about the risk factors associated with lung cancer. Additionally, this day is an opportunity for communities to come together and explore ways to make cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for everyone.
World Lung Cancer Day is an important occasion to highlight the impact of lung cancer, promote early detection, and advocate for accessible and affordable cancer care for all. By raising awareness and fostering discussions on prevention and treatment, we can work towards reducing the burden of this devastating disease.