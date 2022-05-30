World No Tobacco Day 2022: Know its history & Significance of this Day

On 31st May, World No Tobacco Day is observed, each year, in order to highlight the risk associated with the use of tobacco. The annual campaign Is definitely an opportunity to raise the awareness to help reduce use as well as protect the health of the individual.



The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes World No Tobacco Day every year to highlight the health risk of using tobacco and encourage govt to put policies into action, which will help reduce smoking and the use of other tobacco products.

As per the WHO. Tobacco use kills more than 8 million people across the world each year, smoking any kind of tobacco reduces lung capacity and also it increases the severity of respiratory diseases.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2022

Each year, World No Tobacco is observed with a different theme, this year, the theme of World No Tobacco Day is to "Protect the Environment". The 2022 global campaign aims to raise the public awareness about the environmental impact of the entire tobacco cycle, from it cultivation, production and distribution to the toxic waste it tend to generate.

This year, the theme would focus on the impact of Tobacco on the environment, the harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing unnecessary pressure to our planet's already scarce resources and fragile ecosystem.

World No Tobacco Day: History

In the year, 1987, the World Health Organization has passed a resolution that announced on 7th April,1988, as World No Smoking Day. The Act was passed to motivate people to prevent using tobacco for at least 24 hours. Later in the year, 1988, the organization passed another resolution that the "World No Tobacco Day would be observed on 31st May.

In the year, 2008, the Who has banned any kind of advertisement or promotion about Tobacco, thinking that these ads would attract youth to indulge in smoking.

Benefits of Quitting Smoking

On this day, numerous campaigns, events and activities are organized to educate people about varied harmful effects of Tobacco on health. There are immediate as well as long-term health benefits if you quit smoking.

As per the WHO, few beneficial health changes which take place are

• Within 20 minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure would drop

• In 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal and in 2 to 12 weeks, your lung function increases.

• In 1 to 9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decreases and in 1 year, your risk of coronary heart disease is about half that of a smoker.