How to educate your children what transgender means?

In our society, we do not much talk about transgender, we always try to ignore their presence in the society. We never give them an identity. We always try to ostracize them for their gender and sexuality. And the worst part is, none of these is their fault.

However, times have changed, inclusivity is the demand of the society, advanced communication and technological support calls for attention toward putting a stop to social taboos. As a generation that has seen so many wrongs being done, it is our duty to change the course of action.

When it comes to transgenders, we should not only teach our kids to accept them as one of us, we must teach them how to respect every creature irrespective of colour, sex, race, height, nationality and religion.

Here you can find few common questions relating to Transgender, which can help you answer the queries of your child.

What is transgender?

A Person whose gender is different from what it was thought of at birth is called transgender. For example, a baby born as a girl grows up to be a woman and a baby born as a boy grows up to be man. However, in case of transgenders, a baby born as girl grows up to be man and a baby born as a boy, grows up to be a woman.

How does someone realise that they are transgenders?

There is not any single explanation for this, several reasons can account for the sexuality of an individual. Health experts have noted that, genetic factors, prenatal hormone levels, adolescence experiences and other factors determine the sexuality of an individual.

How does someone realise that they are transgenders?

There are numerous ways a person comes to realization about sexuality. Some of them would find it difficult to fit into the gender they were assigned during the birth and would try to do the opposite. Many of them are likely to go into trauma as their transition is most likely to be rejected by the families.

Is it mental disorder?

No, it is not, but if the concerned child or individual does not get proper support from the family and friends then the condition might worsen to depression. It is very important to help these individuals get counselling as well as medical assistance as soon as they sense their sexuality.

What should I do if someone I Know Is a Transgender?

The first and foremost thing to do is to be normal. Transgenders do not belong to different species. They are just like us human beings. With a transgender, you should behave in the same manner you behave with your friends. These individuals go through a lot in order to be accepted within the society. Therefore, it is our job to help them get included among us.

What can I do teach others to be kind towards Transgender?

Read books on transgenders and educate yourself. Try to understand as to what makes them transgenders and teach others who do not know about it. Forbid use of slang and mock names which are commonly used in our societies. Even in numerous cases, people use these words for other purposes like to demean an opponent, this must be discouraged. Be friends with such people, if they are not comfortable being friends with you, give them space but remain in touch. Suggest them to take therapies and help them to understand their sexuality. Encourage them and convey it to them that every human being is born unique, nobody is born small and destitute.