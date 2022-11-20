  • Menu
Human-Animal Relationship Awareness Week

Human-Animal Relationship Awareness Week
Highlights

The Animals & Society Institute, an organization that studies and promotes human-animal relationships, will be celebrating our first ever Human-Animal Relationship Awareness Week, in the second week of November.

The goal for this week is to raise awareness of the importance of human-animal relationships, and to highlight both the benefits of, and potential problems associated with, these relationships.

