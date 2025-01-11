Live
- Hollywood film ‘Agent Guy 001’set for Telugu release
- Kerala LoP Satheesan urges CM Vijayan to pass resolution against draft UGC regulations
- Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025: History, Significance, and Theme
- Hrithik Roshan reflects on legacy and inspiration
- Dhivyabharathi promises an unforgettable experience with ‘Kingston’
- India remains a bright spot in global GDP growth trajectory: Economists
- Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi encourages actors to embrace bold roles
- ‘Fateh’ review: Feast to action lovers
- Samantha overcomes health setbacks; shares updates on social media
- Kejriwal swindled Rs 2,026 cr through liquor scam, shows CAG report
Just In
Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025: History, Significance, and Theme
Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025 focuses on preventing trafficking, empowering communities, and supporting victims globally. This year’s theme emphasises connection
Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed annually on January 11 to shed light on the realities of human trafficking. This global issue involves modern slavery, where individuals are exploited for purposes such as forced labour, prostitution, and organ trafficking. Statistics reveal nearly 30 million people are enslaved worldwide.
In India alone, around 10,655 human trafficking cases were reported between 2018 and 2022, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Victims, often women, are forced into migrant labour, sex work, and other forms of exploitation. This awareness day aims to combat such practices by promoting victim protection and public awareness.
History and Proclamation of Human Trafficking Awareness Day
The United States officially recognised January as "National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month" in 2010, following a presidential proclamation by President Barack Obama. This declaration laid the foundation for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, observed annually on January 11. The day serves as a platform for governments, non-governmental organisations, and communities to collaborate in fighting trafficking.
Theme for 2025: "Connecting the Dots. Strengthening Communities, Preventing Trafficking"
The theme for Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025 underscores the importance of community efforts in preventing trafficking and protecting vulnerable individuals. Observed on Saturday this year, the theme focuses on fostering connections among individuals and organisations to address the root causes of trafficking and offer support to survivors.
Let this day remind us of our collective responsibility to combat human trafficking and strive toward a safer, more equitable world.