Dr. Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Global Inc, shared her entrepreneurial journey.

" My entrepreneurial journey has been phenomenal, marked by triumphs over challenges that echo the resilience of women in business. In every opportunity I have created over adversity has become a testament to my indomitable spirit and of women in the business. Whether faced with gender biases, skepticism, or barriers, every triumph became a resounding declaration that women can surmount any obstacle set before them. These victories are not just personal milestones but a collective anthem, resonating with the resilience that defines women in business.

Securing funding for women-led ventures proved to be a formidable challenge, one that demanded strategic acumen and unyielding determination. The financial landscape has historically favored male-dominated industries, and breaking through this bias required not only a robust business plan but also the courage to challenge the status quo. As a first-generation woman entrepreneur, the journey was characterized by a delicate connection between perseverance and empowerment. Every rejection letter was a call to refine and reinforce my vision, turning setbacks into stepping stones toward a more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape.

Naturally, being a trailblazer as a first-generation woman entrepreneur meant confronting entrenched stereotypes head-on. The societal narrative surrounding women in business often carried preconceived notions that needed dismantling. It involved proving that competence knows no gender, and success is not limited by traditional expectations. The empowerment derived from shattering these stereotypes was not just personal; it contributed to a broader cultural shift, challenging conventional norms and paving the way for future generations of women to chart their own entrepreneurial paths.

I discovered that strength is not solely defined by overcoming obstacles. It also involves staying true to oneself amidst adversity. Embracing my unique perspective as a woman in the entrepreneurial realm became a source of strength in itself. The power to create change lies not in conformity but in embracing the diversity of thought and approach that women bring to the table. Being oneself became a mantra, a reminder that authenticity breeds resilience. Creating a solid support network was not just a strategic move but a lifeline during the stormy seas of entrepreneurship. Expressing gratitude for each lesson, setback, and triumph became a grounding force, fostering humility and perspective. And perhaps most importantly, not being too hard on oneself emerged as a crucial lesson in self-compassion, recognizing that the journey is as significant as the destination.”