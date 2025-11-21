iBomma has been permanently blocked

In a significant breakthrough, the Telangana police department has successfully arrested Immadi Ravi, the founder of the notorious piracy website iBomma. The development has created a sensation across the Telugu states, marking a major milestone in the fight against digital piracy. With Ravi now in police custody, the operations of the infamous platform have come to a complete halt.

Visitors to the iBomma website are now greeted with a court-mandated message: “This URL has been blocked under the instructions in compliance with the orders of a Hon’ble Court. Service Unavailable… our service has been permanently halted in your country.

We apologize for the disappointment.” The shutdown message confirms that the website, long known for leaking new film releases, will no longer function.

Authorities emphasize that the issue extends far beyond piracy alone. While many users may have accessed iBomma solely to watch illegal film copies, officials warn that such platforms often pose serious cybersecurity risks. In the guise of offering free content, these websites can potentially steal user information, compromise devices, and expose viewers to harmful data breaches.

Cybercrime experts note that countless users remain unaware of the dangers associated with piracy sites. “People think they are only watching movies for free, but in reality, they are exposing their data to unknown operators,” officials stressed.

Meanwhile, some netizens have taken to social media to glorify or sensationalize Immadi Ravi’s arrest. Authorities caution that such reactions only encourage illegal platforms that thrive on user negligence. They also point out that if iBomma shuts down today, similar alternatives may emerge — but they come with the same, if not greater, risks.

The arrest of Immadi Ravi serves as a crucial reminder: piracy not only damages the film industry but also endangers the very users who fuel these platforms.