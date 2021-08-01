Ice Cream Sandwich Day

If you have never had an ice cream sandwich before, you are seriously missing out! This is one of the most delicious ice cream treats. It is simple to make, but it is extremely tasty. An ice cream sandwich is simply a frozen dessert that has two cookies, wafers, or biscuits, with ice cream in the middle. It combines two amazing things; ice creams and biscuits. What more could you really want? It is not hard to see why this dessert is so popular, and so it is only right that we have a day to honor this amazing treat, isn't it?

You may be wondering where this amazing idea came from and how many people enjoy it! There are lots of great facts regarding ice cream sandwiches, so you can spend your day digging a little bit deeper into this popular treat and when it all started out. Nobody quite knows where the day originated from, or even the definitive place the ice cream sandwich itself started.