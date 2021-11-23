Post-Diwali, there's been a rampant decline in the air quality levels, particularly in Delhi-NCR, with some AQI levels reaching absolute 'hazardous' levels. While poor air quality is caused by a number of factors, including stubble burning & bursting crackers, air pollution is one of the most serious concerns we are facing today. The injurious effect of air pollution reflects symptoms like itchiness in the eyes, throat allergies, headaches, and difficulty in breathing.

The Hans India is sharing an authored article with you on the Importance Of Saline Nasal Washing at High Levels of Air Pollution written by Dr Srinivas K, MBBS, M.S. (ENT), Consultant, Vikram Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Cavalier Hospital.

Of the many vital functions that your nose performs, one of them is that it acts as the first line of defence for your respiratory system and protects you from external threats such as dust, germs, and other pollutants. Also, while fighting a virus or during an allergic reaction, your nose sometimes produces extra mucus; as a result, the sinus cavities get clogged.

In everyday life, some of the factors affecting your respiratory health include dust produced from the demolition and/or construction of new properties, smoke from vehicles, etc., which contribute to poor air quality. Therefore, it is necessary to safeguard from these factors that affect the respiratory system, and saline nasal washing is proven to be an effective remedy in treating many nasal conditions.

Why does Nasal hygiene matter?

Your nose is an entry point and passage for various air impurities. Air impurities e.g. allergens, pollutants, bacteria or viruses etc. may enter the nose and get trapped, leading to further complications. The nose matters and needs to be taken care of.

The nose and throat are the main pathways for the entry of viruses and allergens. Saline washing is important, by washing out pollutants and germs from the nose, it restricts virus/pollutants from going down the nasal and throat passage and helps maintain nasal hygiene.

Saline Sprays washing away impurities?

Saline sprays wash out the impurities and debris which are trapped in the nasal passage. Saline sprays support natural nose functions. There are also various delivery modes for a saline wash, but a saline spray is often recommended as it has better patient tolerance.

So why Saline Sprays?

- Daily Saline washing as a habit every day, helps to clean the trapped debris and impurities from the nose

- It also helps to moisturize your dry nose, especially in winters

- If you are taking any steroids or medications to treat your nasal allergies, it is suggested to rinse your nose with saline washes before using them. Cleaning your nasal cavities will clear out debris and mucus and help medications work better

Saline wash/Saline sprays are a natural remedy to keep your nose clear of pollutants and germs.