Important Days And Dates Of July 2022

The seventh month of the year, July, is home to some of the most significant national and international holidays, such as World Population Day, National Doctors Day, World UFO Day, and many others. Here are the important days and dates of the month

July 1: National Doctor's Day

The first day of the seventh month of the calendar is observed as National Doctors Day to recognise the nation's medical professionals and to honour their humane care for the nation's patients. In commemoration of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor and the second chief minister of West Bengal, this day is honoured. The Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian accolade, was also given to him. The Indian government first observed it in 1961.

July 2: World UFO Day

The phrase "World UFO Day" was initially adopted in the 1950s by Edward J. Ruppelt, a United States Air Force officer, to replace the words that were often used to describe unknown aerial objects at the time. This day is significant because it brings together UFO enthusiasts and spreads awareness about UFOs.

July 2: World Sports Journalist Day

In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) founding, World Journalist Day was originally established in 1994. The purpose of this day is to inspire sports journalists to strive for excellence in their work and to serve as role models for people all over the world, not just in the sport community.

International Day of Cooperation on the first Saturday in July

Since 2005, the first Saturday in July has been recognised as International Day of Cooperatives. This day is intended to raise awareness of cooperatives, highlight the movement's achievements, and advance its principles of global peace, equality, and economic efficiency. The primary goal is to develop and widen existing alliances between the global cooperative movement and other players, particularly international and local governments.

July 4: American Independence day

Since 1941, the United States has recognised July 4th as a federal holiday in observance of American Independence Day. The federal holiday will be commemorated on July 5, Monday, as the Fourth of July in 2022 falls on a Sunday.

July 6: World Zoonoses Day

Since 1885, July 6 has been observed globally as World Zoonoses Day. This day is set aside to increase public awareness of the dangers of zoonotic illnesses. Greek is the origin of the phrase "zoonoses," where zoon is the word for animal and noses is the word for illness.

July 11: World Population Day

Every year on July 11, World Population Day is commemorated with the goal of educating the public about concerns related to population growth and reproductive health. The Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, New York, initially declared the day in 1989.

July 12: World Malala Day

Globe Malala Day is observed annually on July 12 in honour of Malala Yousafzai and the challenges she overcame while setting an example for the entire world. Malala Yousafzai, a 16-year-old girl of Pakistani descent, delivered her well-known speech before the UN on this day advocating for girls' education.Malala celebrated her birthday on July 12th, which was later designated as "Malala Day" by the UN.

July 17: World Day for International Justice

World Day for International Justice, also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day, is observed every year on July 17. The purpose of the holiday is to raise awareness of the developing system of international criminal justice. Additionally, this day is celebrated for the signing of the agreement that established the International Criminal Court.

July 18: Nelson Mandela International Day

In remembrance of Nelson Mandela's birthdate, July 18 is annually honoured as Nelson Mandela International Day. The first UN Mandela Day was observed on July 18, 2010, after the holiday's inception in November 2009. The purpose of the annual commemoration is to raise awareness of a man whose legacy revolutionised the 20th century and helped define the 21st century.

July 28: World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28 to increase public awareness of the hepatitis virus and encourage vaccination against its diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) created the holiday in 2008. Prior to 2010, it was set to be observed on May 19, but the World Health Assembly chose to honour the life of American doctor Baruch Samuel Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B, by moving the celebration to July 28.

July 29: International Tiger Day

The concept of International Tiger Day, which is celebrated on July 29 to promote tiger conservation, was initially introduced in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. The primary goals of the day are to increase public support for tiger conservation efforts and to spread awareness of the need to maintain tigers' natural habitats.