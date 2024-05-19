CM Revanth not in a position to implement promises says Kishan Reddy

Bhongir : Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy asserted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not have the power to implement the guarantees given by the Congress party.

He was addressing the by-election preparatory meeting of Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal graduates held in Bhongir on Saturday.

Reddy said that people supported the Congress party only because of their opposition to KCR, but did not vote for the Congress party out of love and admiration. “The BJP emerged as an alternative to Congress,” he added.



The BJP leader stated that their party will fight on behalf of the people for the implementation of the promises given by the Congress in Assembly and parliament elections.

Criticising the BRS, he questioned how KCR asks for votes without being able to protect his own party MLAs. “The people vexed by BRS family rule in the past are hating them,” he asserted.

Reddy reminded that the BJP won the graduation elections in the united Andhra Pradesh. He said there is a good environment for BJP in Telangana and exuded confidence that the party will win more seats in the recently held MP elections.



In this meeting, MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy, MP candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud, district president Pasam Bhaskar and others participated.

