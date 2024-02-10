In the season of love, offer gifts that are kinder to the earth

Plastic Oceans International (a global non-profit organisation working to end plastic pollution and foster sustainable communities worldwide) in its 2023 report stated that Valentine's Day contributes 9 million kilograms of CO2 into the atmosphere per year. As for those pretty, heart-shaped balloons that Valentine's Day is incomplete without They take over 450 years to degrade!

This does not mean that all gifts are wasteful. In fact, some can help you create lasting memories without harming the earth in any way. We curate a few thoughtful, eco-sensitive Valentine's Day gifts

Organic chocolates

Valentine's Day is synonymous with chocolates and this year, you could switch to artisanal and single-origin chocolates for your loved one. Choose from bars, packets and boxes and source them online as well as at grocery and gourmet food stores. These goodies do not use processed cocoa solids, refined sugar, artificial flavours, sweeteners, colours, stabilizers, or other synthetic ingredients. Organic chocolate is crafted with clean and simple ingredients and is better for health and for the environment. And if you are looking for flowers, buy from local vendors rather than the imported variety that has a huge carbon footprint.

Dedicate Trees

Remember 'Evergreen Tree,' singer Cliff Richard's ode to eternal love Well, now you too can ensure that your love stays evergreen forever by dedicating a tree or even a flourishing grove to your beloved. Just visit Grow-Trees.com, click and there you have it. An ever-growing, long-lasting symbol of your love planted in the earth. You also get an eTreeCertificate® that memorialises your green gesture for posterity. This meaningful gesture not only expresses your love in a tangible way but also contributes to the health of our planet.

Farm-to-table meals

What can be more romantic than cooking a meal at home from freshly sourced, healthy ingredients on Valentine’s Day Or you could treat your beloved to a farm-to-table experience which basically entails a meal cooked with fresh ingredients grown or produced nearby. There are also restaurants that prepare inventive dishes with local and seasonal produce. So, make this Valentine's Day not about expensive dining, but an experience rooted in the goodness of local grains, spices, fruits, and vegetables.

Vegan leather bags

If your loved one is a vegan or just against animal products, you are in luck as there are many attractive gifting options available now including designer bags made from vegan leather. A simple Google search will yield options that range from backpacks, and everyday bags to laptops and other essentials made from superbly finished and detailed vegan leather. You could also opt for jute, fabric, canvas, kauna grass and upcycled denim bags that are perfect for just about any occasion.

Organic bath and body hampers

Everybody loves a pretty hamper and if you pack it with a lava pumice stone, a few handmade soaps, bath salts, a natural loofah, body butter and scrubs, bamboo cotton buds, ubtan jars, a neem comb and cold pressed hair oils, you have a winner on your hands. There are many products available today that take pride in being zero waste, use no plastic in their packaging and are made with time-tested Ayurvedic and herbal recipes. You could choose from ready-made hampers or curate your own for that special touch.