India to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on March 31
India celebrates Eid Al-Fitr on March 31 after moon sighting; Telangana declares holidays; markets witness rush ahead of festivitiesx
India will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Monday, March 31, following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Sunday.
Moon Sighting Announcement
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan held a monthly meeting to determine the Eid date. The meeting, conducted at the Hussaini Building in Moazzam Jahi Market, was led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, the committee’s secretary.
Eid Celebrations Across the Globe
In New Zealand, the Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ) announced that Eid Al-Fitr will be observed on April 1, as the Shawwal crescent was not visible on Sunday.
Conversely, Saudi Arabia and multiple Middle Eastern nations marked Eid Al-Fitr a day earlier after sighting the moon on Saturday.
Festive Preparations in Hyderabad and Other Cities
Following the Eid announcement, markets in Hyderabad saw increased activity as people rushed to complete last-minute shopping for the festival.
Eid Namaz and Government Holidays
The Eid celebrations will commence with special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs across Hyderabad and other cities. The Telangana government has declared public holidays on March 31 and April 1 for Eid Al-Fitr and the “Following Day of Ramzan.”