International Day for Biodiversity Day 2023: list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes

1. “If we pollute the air, water and soil that keep us alive and well, and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us.” – David Suzu



2. “Either we leave our descendants an endowment of zero poverty, zero fossil-fuel use, and zero biodiversity loss, or we leave them facing a tax bill from Earth that could wipe them out.” – Johan Rockstrom



3. “We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.” – E. O. Wilson



4. “I’m very concerned for the future of the earth and its amazing creatures. We’ve got to be careful and make sure we don’t foul our own nest.” – John Lithgow



6. The diversity of the phenomena of nature is so great, and the treasures hidden in the heavens so rich, precisely in order that the human mind shall never be lacking in fresh nourishment.



- Johannes Kepler



7. Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points towards the future It is that range of biodiversity that we must care for - the whole thing, rather than one or two stars.

8. The protection of biodiversity and, therefore, of endangered species is an issue which should be given a great deal of importance.

10. Climate change, if unchecked is an urgent threat to health, food supplies, biodiversity, and livelihoods across the globe.

11. Biodiversity can't be maintained by protecting a few species in a zoo, or by preserving greenbelts or national parks. To function properly, nature needs more room than that. It can maintain itself, however, without the human expense, without zookeepers, park rangers, foresters or gene banks. All it needs is to be left alone.



- Donella Meadows