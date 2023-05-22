Live
- YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, says being treated in ICU
- YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam
- International Day for Biodiversity Day 2023: list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes
- Man Dies After Getting Hit By A Car In Delhi
- International Biological Diversity Day 2023: Messages & Greeting to Share with Near & Dear
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 22 May 2023
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces ex-gratia to AP girl died in flood accident
- IPL 2023: As RCB are out, Faf du Plessis points why his side did not succeed against GT
- G20 Summit To Start In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Today
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 22 May 2023
International Day for Biodiversity Day 2023: list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes
- The international Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated each year on 22nd May.
- Here is the list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes
1. “If we pollute the air, water and soil that keep us alive and well, and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us.” – David Suzu
2. “Either we leave our descendants an endowment of zero poverty, zero fossil-fuel use, and zero biodiversity loss, or we leave them facing a tax bill from Earth that could wipe them out.” – Johan Rockstrom
3. “We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.” – E. O. Wilson
4. “I’m very concerned for the future of the earth and its amazing creatures. We’ve got to be careful and make sure we don’t foul our own nest.” – John Lithgow
5. We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.
- E. O. Wilson
6. The diversity of the phenomena of nature is so great, and the treasures hidden in the heavens so rich, precisely in order that the human mind shall never be lacking in fresh nourishment.
- Johannes Kepler
7. Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points towards the future It is that range of biodiversity that we must care for - the whole thing, rather than one or two stars.
8. The protection of biodiversity and, therefore, of endangered species is an issue which should be given a great deal of importance.
9. We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless, while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.
10. Climate change, if unchecked is an urgent threat to health, food supplies, biodiversity, and livelihoods across the globe.
11. Biodiversity can't be maintained by protecting a few species in a zoo, or by preserving greenbelts or national parks. To function properly, nature needs more room than that. It can maintain itself, however, without the human expense, without zookeepers, park rangers, foresters or gene banks. All it needs is to be left alone.
- Donella Meadows