We live in a complicated world today. Between cultural discord, discrimination, lack of trust, mistreatment, and miscommunications, it seems that prioritizing peace is something that has less of a presence in society around the world today.

Because of this, the United Nations has decided to remind everyone about all of the great and the good in the world. They did this by bringing the International Day of Friendship to our attention in 2011. This special day goes beyond connecting people, building bridges amongst ideologies, countries, and cultures.

Connecting and friendship are synonymous with bonding. Building those common bonds goes beyond sharing a favorite past time, characteristic, or trait with another person or group.

It also includes understanding inclusion and diversity, as well as promoting a worldwide commitment. Music, tastes, political views, differences of opinions, and physical appearances are not reasons for people to be separated. The International Day of Friendship is all about promoting togetherness and kindness, bringing people together.