International Friendship Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp messages

International Friendship Day is celebrated on 30 July every year around the world. This day aims to celebrate friendship while also promoting the idea of meeting new people and making friends.





International Friendship Day 2022: Quotes and Whatsapp Messages

"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." – Anais Nin

"A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad." – Arnold H. Glasgow

"A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." – William Shakespeare

"Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart." – Washington Irving

"Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it's path but will never ever dry up." – Pinaki Prasad Mohanty





International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes & Greetings

Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this International Friendship Day.

It is never too late to tell your friends that they have always held a special place in your heart. Warm wishes on International Friendship Day 2022!

Dear best friend, may God bless you with the best of things since you've always brought out the best in me and supported me. Thank you for everything.

Friends are bundles of joy. You can't thank them enough for being supportive and kind and for believing in you when no one else did. Thank God for your friend.

A best friend is someone who knows the rhythm of your heart and is ready to tune their own heart at the same rhythm. Happy friendship day dear best friend!

Close friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. May this be the best year for my close friends.